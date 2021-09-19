$0.36 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

