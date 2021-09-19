$0.39 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.27. 472,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

