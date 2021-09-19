$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

