$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. 18,132,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

