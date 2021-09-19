$0.44 EPS Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,928,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,241. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

