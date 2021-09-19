$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. First Community posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. 25,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $148.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

