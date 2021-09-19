$0.57 EPS Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,719. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.25, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

