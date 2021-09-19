$0.65 EPS Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 1,918,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,158. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

