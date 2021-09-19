$0.89 EPS Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.14. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

GSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:GSL opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

