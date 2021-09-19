$1.77 EPS Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,395,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.66.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

