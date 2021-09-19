$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $108.50 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $423.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.