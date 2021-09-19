1,220 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.61. 4,448,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,847. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

