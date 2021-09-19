$134.76 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to post sales of $134.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,290 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.