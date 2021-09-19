$14.55 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report $14.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.97 million to $16.80 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $9.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $55.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.83 million to $61.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $48.19 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NETSTREIT stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. 1,774,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $966.54 million and a PE ratio of -2,442.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 165.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 32.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 208,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

