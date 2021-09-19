$143.32 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post $143.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $132.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $562.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCR. Mizuho decreased their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2,620.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

