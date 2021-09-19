$144.49 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $144.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.32 million. WesBanco posted sales of $155.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $587.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $594.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $581.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WesBanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WesBanco by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

