14,756 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,756,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

