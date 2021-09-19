$171.16 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report $171.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.37 million to $174.95 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $147.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $686.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.47 million to $688.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $715.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 151.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 121,435 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 6.7% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,839. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $487.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

