$18.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $18.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.94 billion and the highest is $19.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $74.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.67 billion to $75.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $72.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,909,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,773. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

