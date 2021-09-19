180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.