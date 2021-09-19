18,200 Shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 112,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 679,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

BNR opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of -2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.