19,623 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

