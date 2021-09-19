2,025,759 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,025,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,909,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

