$25.84 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report $25.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.80 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 3,376,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $458.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.