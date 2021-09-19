2,616 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

