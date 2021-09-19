$29.16 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $29.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $114.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $115.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.05 million, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 67,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,819. The firm has a market cap of $967.49 million, a P/E ratio of -115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

