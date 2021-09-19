$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.08. The company had a trading volume of 938,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,310. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

