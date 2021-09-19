$330.33 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post sales of $330.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.98 million and the highest is $339.93 million. The AZEK posted sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 4,358,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 53.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The AZEK by 27.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 1,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 532,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

