33,000 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

