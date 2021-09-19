$342.27 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $342.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the highest is $346.40 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $345.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 1,004,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,499. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

