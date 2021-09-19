$370.30 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report sales of $370.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.10 million and the highest is $372.50 million. Materion posted sales of $287.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.14. 491,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,017. Materion has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,270,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,519,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 5,454.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 138,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 2,171.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

