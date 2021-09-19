$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post sales of $382.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $397.50 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 551,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 398,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 97,009 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

