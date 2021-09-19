3,839 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,211,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

