3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF remained flat at $$17.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.
About 3i Group
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.