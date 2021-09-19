3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $172.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $183.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $181.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

