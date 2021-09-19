4,000 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 437,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,007. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

