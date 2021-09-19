424 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $651.88. 761,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $625.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.32.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,040 shares of company stock worth $240,594,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.65.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
