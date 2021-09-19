424 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $651.88. 761,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $625.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,040 shares of company stock worth $240,594,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

