4NEW Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $25,952.53 and $1,896.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00129030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049105 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.