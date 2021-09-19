$660.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce sales of $660.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.60 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $599.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,357,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 679,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,781. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

