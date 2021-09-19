$75.17 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $75.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.18 million and the highest is $76.16 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $318.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALYA. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 16,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alithya Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Alithya Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

