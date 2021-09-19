8,943 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

NYSE UMC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

