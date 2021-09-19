8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $71,897.09 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EGHT opened at $24.60 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 165.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

