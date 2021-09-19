908 Devices Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,140% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

MASS opened at $35.86 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $991.53 million and a PE ratio of -28.92.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,081 shares of company stock worth $3,247,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after buying an additional 1,633,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after buying an additional 1,381,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 259,441 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

