91,273 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 91,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $96.76. 16,008,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,453,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

