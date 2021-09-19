A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.85. 17,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 754,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEN. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $233,632 over the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.