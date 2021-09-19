Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 196,356 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

Shares of CRCT opened at $30.36 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.26.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

