abrdn plc Acquires Shares of 89,331 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $289.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.00. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $295.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

