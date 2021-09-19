abrdn plc Has $17.09 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,080 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

