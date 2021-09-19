abrdn plc Purchases 1,397 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after buying an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,398,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

