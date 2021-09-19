abrdn plc Purchases 480 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 23.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 15.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $369.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $175.61 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.